BC-GLF--PGA Championship Leaders Cards

By Associated Press
2022/05/23 14:22
Sunday
Southern Hills Country Club
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Par: 70
Final Round
Par out 444 453 434-35
x-Justin Thomas 445 444 443-35
Will Zalatoris 444 344 534-35
Cameron Young 534 443 443-34
Mito Pereira 445 443 544-37

Par in 434 534 444-35-70—280
x-Justin Thomas 423 534 434-32-67—275
Will Zalatoris 435 534 534-36-71—275
Cameron Young 434 544 634-37-71—276
Mito Pereira 435 444 446-38-75—276

x-Thomas (4-3-4) defeated Zalatoris (4-4-4) in a three-hole aggregate playoff at Nos. 13, 17 and 18.