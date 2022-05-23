BC-GLF--PGA Championship Leaders Cards,0105 US PGA Championship Leaders Cards

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

Sunday Southern Hills Country Club Tulsa, Oklahoma Par: 70 Final Round Par out 444 453 434-35 x-Justin Thomas 445 444 443-35 Will Zalatoris 444 344 534-35 Cameron Young 534 443 443-34 Mito Pereira 445 443 544-37

Par in 434 534 444-35-70—280 x-Justin Thomas 423 534 434-32-67—275 Will Zalatoris 435 534 534-36-71—275 Cameron Young 434 544 634-37-71—276 Mito Pereira 435 444 446-38-75—276

x-Thomas (4-3-4) defeated Zalatoris (4-4-4) in a three-hole aggregate playoff at Nos. 13, 17 and 18.