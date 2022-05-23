Human Insulin Market [TOTAL SALES] 2022 Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Top Key-Players, Opportunities and Growth 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Human Insulin Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Human Insulin Market is valued approximately USD 42.30 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.1% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Human insulin works by assisting move sugar from the blood into further body tissues where it is devoured for energy and it also prevents the liver from producing more sugar. Human insulin is manufactured through genetic engineering by injecting insulin-producing genes into bacteria. This technique has reduced the cost of manufacturing by some manifolds. The growing number of diabetic patients, increasing demand for the HI analogs, technological developments in HI delivery devices, presence of favorable medical reimbursement scenarios in various regions are the primary factors that are augmenting the market demand around the world.

For instance, according to the International Diabetic Federation (IDF), in 2019, there were nearly 463 million adults aged between 20-79 years were suffering from diabetes. Also, the amount is anticipated to reach around 700 million by 2045. Consequentially, the growing prevalence of diabetes is fostering the demand for human insulin, which, in turn, accelerates market growth in the near future. However, high product manufacturing costs and stringent regulatory requirements for product approval impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the development of the emerging markets and expected patent expiry of key HI drugs is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Human Insulin market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing responsiveness to benefits offered by human insulin in diabetes treatment and the presence of major market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing incidences of diabetes, as well as escalating population, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Human Insulin market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Sanofi S.A.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Eli Lilly and Company

Biocon Ltd.

Julphar

Ypsomed AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Wockhardt Ltd.

B. Braun Meselgen AG

Biodel Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Insulin Analogs and Biosimilars

Rapid-acting

Long-acting

Premixed

Human Insulin Biologics

Short-acting

Intermediate-acting

Premixed

By Type:

Insulin Analogs and Biosimilars

Long-Acting Biosimilars

Rapid-Acting Biosimilars

Premixed Biosimilars

HI Biologics

Short-Acting Biologics

Intermediate-Acting Biologics

Premixed Biologics

By Delivery Devices:

Pens

Pen Needles

Syringes

By Brand:

Insulin Analogs and Biosimilars

Lantus

NovoRapid/Novolog

Humalog

Other Brands

Human Insulin Biologics

Actrapid, Insulatard, and Mixtard

Humulin

Insuman

By Application:

Type I Diabetes

Type II Diabetes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

