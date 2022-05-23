Laser Capture Microdissection Market [PROFIT] 2022 Industry Analysis By Future Demand, Top Key-Players, Revenue and Growth 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Laser Capture Microdissection Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Laser Capture Microdissection Market is valued approximately USD 139.37 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.52% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Laser capture microdissection (LCM) is also known as laser microdissection, microdissection, or laser-assisted microdissection. It is a method of separating specific cells from microscopic regions of cells, tissue, or organisms. In this procedure, specific single cells or complete areas of tissues are isolated from different types of samples in the microscopic visualization. This method helps in preserving the original morphology of the separated tissue sample.

The growing investment for the R&D activities, technical advantages of LCM, coupled with rising healthcare expenditure are the major factors that are accelerating the market growth across the globe. For instance, as per the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service, in 2020 the total healthcare spendings in United States was increases 9.7% to USD 4.1 trillion and has witnessed a growth for 19.7% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Moreover, the amount is likely to grow at an average annual rate of 5.4 percent for 2019-28 and to reach $6.2 trillion by 2028. Therefore, growing spending on healthcare facilities is surging the demand for laser capture microdissection, which, in turn, drives the market growth worldwide. However, the growing need for a high degree of technical expertise and high costs of instruments, accessories, and maintenance impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the development of the emerging economies and increasing applications of laser capture microdissection is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Laser Capture Microdissection market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the availability of better healthcare facilities and the growth of pharmaceutical companies and CROs. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing expenditure on R&D activities., as well as technological development, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Laser Capture Microdissection market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG

Molecular Machines & Industries

INDIVUMED GmbH

Theranostics Health Inc.

Ocimum Biosolutions LLC

DeNova Sciences Pte. Ltd.

3DHISTECH Ltd.

AvanSci Bio LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Consumables

Reagents and Media

Assay Kits

Other Consumables

Instruments

Software and Services

By System Type:

Ultraviolet LCM

Infrared LCM

Ultraviolet and Infrared LCM

Immunofluorescence LCM

By Application:

Research and Development

Molecular Biology

Cell Biology

Forensic Science

Diagnostics

Other Applications

By End User:

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Laser Capture Microdissection Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

