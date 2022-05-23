Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market [NEWS] 2022 Industry Overview, New Market Opportunities Size, Share, Demands 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market is valued approximately USD 4.80 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.0% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Nuclear medicine is also known as radiopharmaceuticals or medicinal radio compounds, which is a set of pharmaceutical drugs that comprises radioactive isotopes. Nuclear medicine is a form of medical specialty that includes the application of radioactive substances in the diagnosis and treatment of target diseases.

The growing incidence and prevalence of target conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular, and neurological disorders, rising awareness of radiopharmaceuticals, and rising development of the alpha-radioimmunotherapy-based targeted cancer treatments are the primary factors that are surging the market demand across the globe. According to the National Cancer Institute, in 2018, cancer was is one of the major reasons for the highest deaths accounting for 18.1 million new cases and 9.5 million cancer-related deaths globally. Also, it is expected that the amount will reach 29.5 million and the number of cancer-related deaths to 16.4 million by the end of 2040. Thereby, the rising prevalence of cancer is propelling demand for radiopharmaceuticals, thus, in turn, impelling the market growth. Moreover, the rising inclination towards the Single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) and positron emission tomography (PET) scans and the increasing number of initiatives to meet the demand & supply gap of Mo-99 is further accelerating the market growth. However, the short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals and hospital budget cuts, and high equipment costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the use of radiopharmaceuticals in neurological applications and growing investment in R&D activities are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the development of novel technologies for radioisotope production, growing incidences of Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and availability of government funding. Whereas, North America is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing R&D expenditure, as well as the rising presence of the leading market players in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market across the North American region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine

Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine

Brachytherapy Isotopes

By Application

SPECT Applications

PET Applications

Therapeutic Applications

By Procedural Volume Assessment

Diagnostic Procedures

Therapeutic Procedures

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

