Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market [NEWS] 2022 Industry Overview, New Market Opportunities Size, Share, Demands 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market is valued approximately USD 4.80 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.0% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Nuclear medicine is also known as radiopharmaceuticals or medicinal radio compounds, which is a set of pharmaceutical drugs that comprises radioactive isotopes. Nuclear medicine is a form of medical specialty that includes the application of radioactive substances in the diagnosis and treatment of target diseases.
The growing incidence and prevalence of target conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular, and neurological disorders, rising awareness of radiopharmaceuticals, and rising development of the alpha-radioimmunotherapy-based targeted cancer treatments are the primary factors that are surging the market demand across the globe. According to the National Cancer Institute, in 2018, cancer was is one of the major reasons for the highest deaths accounting for 18.1 million new cases and 9.5 million cancer-related deaths globally. Also, it is expected that the amount will reach 29.5 million and the number of cancer-related deaths to 16.4 million by the end of 2040. Thereby, the rising prevalence of cancer is propelling demand for radiopharmaceuticals, thus, in turn, impelling the market growth. Moreover, the rising inclination towards the Single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) and positron emission tomography (PET) scans and the increasing number of initiatives to meet the demand & supply gap of Mo-99 is further accelerating the market growth. However, the short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals and hospital budget cuts, and high equipment costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the use of radiopharmaceuticals in neurological applications and growing investment in R&D activities are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the development of novel technologies for radioisotope production, growing incidences of Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and availability of government funding. Whereas, North America is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing R&D expenditure, as well as the rising presence of the leading market players in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market across the North American region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Cardinal Health Inc.
GE Healthcare Company
Curium SAS
Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.
Bayer AG
Bracco Imaging Inc.
Eczacybay-Monrol Nuclear Products
Nordion Inc.
Advanced Accelerator Applications
NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type
Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine
Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine
Brachytherapy Isotopes
By Application
SPECT Applications
PET Applications
Therapeutic Applications
By Procedural Volume Assessment
Diagnostic Procedures
Therapeutic Procedures
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
Factors Influencing
The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.
What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?
- Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.
- The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.
- The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.
- Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?
- The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.
- It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players
- A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and
- the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.
- The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.
- The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.
