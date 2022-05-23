Nucleic Acid Labeling Market [FACTORS] 2022 Industry Overview, Size, Share, Demands, Statistics Research Report 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Nucleic Acid Labeling Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Nucleic Acid Labeling Market is valued approximately USD 2.10 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.65% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Nucleic acid is a significant class of macromolecules that is found in every cell and virus. These are biomolecules that transfer genetic information in all living organisms. Nucleic acid labeling can be performed by using procedures such as the integration of biotins, enzymes, and fluorescent tags. This technique has a wide range of applications in the life sciences industry and is highly used to identify RNA, DNA, and proteins by the usage of various labeling techniques.
The growing healthcare expenditures, rising applications of nucleic acid labeling in disease diagnosis, increase in R&D expenditure, increasing incidence of genetic disorders such as albinism, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, down syndrome, and many others, coupled with the growth of the genomics research sector are the primary factors that are surging the market demand across the globe. For instance, as per the Down’s syndrome Education (DSE) International, the prevalence of Down’s syndrome ranges from 1 in 400 to 1 in 1,500 babies born in varied countries. It also stated that nearly 220,000 babies are born with Down’s syndrome globally every year. However, the lack of skilled professionals in transcriptomics and the high cost and complexity associated with nucleic acid labeling impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, developments of tools for synthetic genome design and rising opportunities in emerging markets are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the global Nucleic Acid Labeling market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure facilities and high accessibility of novel diagnostic solutions owing to the presence of chief market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increase in the number of inter-regional collaborations, rising investments for genomic research, as well as the growth of emerging economies such as India and China would create lucrative growth prospects for the Nucleic Acid Labeling market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
New England Biolabs
PerkinElmer, Inc.
F. Hoffmann La-Roche AG
General Electric Company
Merck KGaA
Enzo Biochem
Promega Corporation
Vector Laboratories
Agilent Technologies Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product
Products
Labels
Radioactive
Non-Radioactive
Probes
Services
By Labeling Technique
PCR
Nick Translation
Random Primer
In Vitro Transcription
Reverse Transcription
End Labeling
By Application
DNA Sequencing
PCR
FISH
Microarray
In Situ Hybridization
Blotting
Other Application
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Nucleic Acid Labeling Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
