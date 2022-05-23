Nucleic Acid Labeling Market [FACTORS] 2022 Industry Overview, Size, Share, Demands, Statistics Research Report 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Nucleic Acid Labeling Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Nucleic Acid Labeling Market is valued approximately USD 2.10 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.65% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Nucleic acid is a significant class of macromolecules that is found in every cell and virus. These are biomolecules that transfer genetic information in all living organisms. Nucleic acid labeling can be performed by using procedures such as the integration of biotins, enzymes, and fluorescent tags. This technique has a wide range of applications in the life sciences industry and is highly used to identify RNA, DNA, and proteins by the usage of various labeling techniques.

The growing healthcare expenditures, rising applications of nucleic acid labeling in disease diagnosis, increase in R&D expenditure, increasing incidence of genetic disorders such as albinism, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, down syndrome, and many others, coupled with the growth of the genomics research sector are the primary factors that are surging the market demand across the globe. For instance, as per the Down’s syndrome Education (DSE) International, the prevalence of Down’s syndrome ranges from 1 in 400 to 1 in 1,500 babies born in varied countries. It also stated that nearly 220,000 babies are born with Down’s syndrome globally every year. However, the lack of skilled professionals in transcriptomics and the high cost and complexity associated with nucleic acid labeling impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, developments of tools for synthetic genome design and rising opportunities in emerging markets are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Nucleic Acid Labeling market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure facilities and high accessibility of novel diagnostic solutions owing to the presence of chief market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increase in the number of inter-regional collaborations, rising investments for genomic research, as well as the growth of emerging economies such as India and China would create lucrative growth prospects for the Nucleic Acid Labeling market across the Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Products

Labels

Radioactive

Non-Radioactive

Probes

Services

By Labeling Technique

PCR

Nick Translation

Random Primer

In Vitro Transcription

Reverse Transcription

End Labeling

By Application

DNA Sequencing

PCR

FISH

Microarray

In Situ Hybridization

Blotting

Other Application

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Nucleic Acid Labeling Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

