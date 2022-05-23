Pelvic Floor Diagnostics Market [RESEARCH STUDY] 2022 Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report, By Product And Segment Forecasts Till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Pelvic Floor Diagnostics Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Pelvic Floor Diagnostics Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Pelvic floor disorders (PFDs) are a common problem. PFDs leads to a broad range of conditions like voiding difficulties, pelvic organ prolapse, anal incontinence, and chronic pelvic pain etc. The initial assessment of PFDs is based on a detailed and a holistic clinical evaluation of the pelvic floor. Other investigations which are used in clinical practice for the determination of the severity of the PFDs.

Some of the tests such as, urodynamic studies, ultrasound, and magnetic resonance imaging of the pelvic floor are carried out in the diagnostic PFDs. Growing healthcare spending and rising technology advancements in Medical Diagnosis are key drivers for the growth of Pelvic Floor Diagnostics market. For instance, according to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)- In USA, National Healthcare Expenditure (NHE) grew 9.7% to USD 4.1 trillion in 2020, or USD 12,530 per person, and accounted for 19.7% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and as per India Brand Equity Forum (IBEF)- Indian medical tourism market was valued at USD 2.89 billion in 2020 and is expected to be worth USD 13.42 billion by 2026. Furthermore, in May 2021 US based Medical Devices company CooperSurgical has acquired obp Medical, Massachusetts US based medical device company. This acquisition would further strengthen company’s Medical devices offerings. Also, with the increasing prevalence of pelvic floor disorders among women and rising healthcare Infrastructure in emerging markets, the adoption & demand for Pelvic Floor Diagnostics is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high treatment cost of Pelvic Floor Diagnostics and disruption in the supply chain due to pandemic impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Pelvic Floor Diagnostics Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing prevalence of pelvic floor disorders and rising medical equipment technology in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such increasing healthcare infrastructure in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Pelvic Floor Diagnostics market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

LABORIE Inc.

CooperSurgical Inc.

SRS Medical Pvt Ltd.

Medtronic Plc

Medspira Pvt Ltd.

MMT – MEDKONSULT medical technology Pvt Ltd.

Albyn Medical Pvt Ltd.

PENTAX Medical Ltd.

Olympus Medical Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

Stryker Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Urodynamics Systems

Uroflowmetry Devices

Anal Manometry Systems

Cystoscopes

Ultrasound Systems

Electromyography (EMG)

By End Use Industries:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centres

Specialty Clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Pelvic Floor Diagnostics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

