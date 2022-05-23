Protein Assays Market [BENEFITS] 2022 Revenue and Size, Trends, Gross Margins and Forecast Research Report 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Protein Assays Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Protein Assays Market is valued approximately USD 2.17 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.1% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Protein Assay is an analytical practice that is used for evaluating the concentration of protein or an array of other proteins in a sample solution. Protein assays play a vital role in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research, which is majorly used in life science studies.

The availability of the favorable government funding scenario for proteomics research, increasing investment for the research and development activities, coupled with the growth of the pharmaceutical and biotech industry are the chief factors that are fostering the market demand around the world. For instance, as per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2011, the Indian pharma sector invest around USD 20.95 billion, also the amount is anticipated to grow to USD 55 billion by 2020. Consequentially, increasing investment in the pharma industry is surging the demand for protein assays, thus, in turn, accelerating the market growth in the impending near future. However, the high cost of multiplex assay equipment and numerous issues associated to the advancements of protein assays for many disease types hampers the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, growing emphasis on research and development in health care and rapid development of healthcare infrastructure is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the estimated years.

The key regions considered for the global Protein Assays market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increase in private-public partnerships for drug development and the presence of major market players in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing investment for R&D activities in the life sciences industry, as well as the thriving growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Protein Assays market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Abcam plc

General Electric Company

PerkinElmer Inc.

GE Healthcare Company

Novus Biologicals, LLC

Geno Technology, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Reagents

Kits

Instruments & Accessories

By Technology:

Absorbance-based Protein Assays

Colorimetric-based Protein Assays

Fluorescence-based Protein Assays

By Type:

Dye-binding Assays

Copper-ion-based Assays

Test Strip-based Assays

Other Protein Assays

By Application:

Drug Discovery and Development

Disease Diagnosis

Other Applications

By End User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Academic Institutes

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Protein Assays Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

