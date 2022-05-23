Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market [RISING TODAY] 2022 Size Analysis by Regions, Share, Industry Growth Statistics and Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market is valued approximately USD 492.53 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.0% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Pre-implantation genetic testing is the method that is used for the genetic analysis of embryos before implantation. It is a significant procedure because of rising cases of genetically imbalanced structures found in newborns and children. This method tests an embryo prior to implants for a particular, acknowledged genetic disorder.

The increasing number of fertility clinics worldwide, technological advancements in the field of genetic analysis, and the growing public-private investments in the field of preimplantation genetic testing are the primary factors that are augmenting the market growth. In addition, the declining fertility rate, coupled with the rising incidences of chromosomal abnormalities with proceeding maternal age is the further factor that is surging the market demand across the globe. For instance, according to the World Bank, the fertility rate per total birth worldwide was accounted with 2.445 in 2016 and the amount is declined to 2.402 in 2019. Therefore, decreasing fertility rate is anticipated to fuels the preimplantation genetic testing demand, which, in turn, impels the market growth. However, the high procedural cost associated with preimplantation genetic testing and unfavorable government regulations impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, growing awareness of assisted reproduction techniques and increasing medical tourism are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the estimated years.

The key regions considered for the global Preimplantation Genetic Testing market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing adoption of genomic techniques and growing need for IVF procedures (with decreasing fertility rates). Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising developments in healthcare infrastructure, as well as the rising focus of leading players on emerging markets, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Preimplantation Genetic Testing market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Natera, Inc.

Good Start Genetics, Inc.

Yikon Genomics Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & Service:

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

Software & Services

By Technology:

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Fluorescent In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH)

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP)

By Procedure Type:

Preimplantation Genetic Screening

Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis

By Application:

Aneuploidy

Structural Chromosomal Abnormalities

Single Gene Disorders

X-linked Disorders

HLA Typing

Gender Identification

By End User:

Maternity Centers & Fertility Clinics

Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, and Service Providers

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

