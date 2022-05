Immunohistochemistry Market [SHARE] Size, Growth Factors, Revenue, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2022-2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Immunohistochemistry Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market is valued approximately at USD 2.30 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.7% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Immunohistochemistry is one of the most common applications of immunostaining. It is a technique that utilizes antibodies conjugated to enzymes which catalyze reactions to create detectable compounds to localize definite antigens in a tissue sample. It is further used in basic research to recognize the dispersal and localization of biomarkers.

Also, there are specific molecular markers that are distinctive of certain cellular events, for example, the proliferation or cell death (apoptosis). Further, IHC staining is broadly found application in the diagnosis of abnormal cells as such found in cancerous tumors. Thus, the rise in prevalence of cancer and other infectious diseases and rising geriatric population are few factors that contribute to the high CAGR market. As per the American Institute for Cancer Research, around 17.0 million new cancer cases were reported in 2018 and are projected to surge to around 27.5 million by 2040. Breast and lung cancers were more common in 2020, contributing 12.5% and 12.2% respectively. Along with this, the constant technological developments in IHC, along with the adequate availability of reimbursements for IHC tests are further driving the market growth around the world. However, the lack of availability of skilled professionals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, increasing demand for personalized medicine and companion diagnostics are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Immunohistochemistry (IHC) market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the higher adoption of technologically advanced IHC instruments, easy availability of IHC solutions, and emergence of novel IHC solutions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as large patient pool in countries such as India and China offer increasing clinical subjects to carry out IHC R&D assays, as well as growing geriatric population, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Immunohistochemistry (IHC) market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Danaher Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

Abcam plc

PerkinElmer Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

PHC Holdings Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Antibodies

Reagents

Equipment

Kits

By Application

Diagnostic applications

Research applications

Forensic applications

By End User

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & research Institutes

Other end users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

