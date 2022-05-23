Protein Purification & Isolation Market [TOTAL SALES] 2022 Size, Share, Future Growth Potential Survey By 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Protein Purification & Isolation Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Protein Purification & Isolation Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Protein purification is a process for isolation of one or more proteins from a complex mixture, usually consisting of cells or tissues. Protein purification is a necessary step in any protein study and is performed after measuring the enzyme activity of the given sample through assay processes to confirm the presence of a protein or proteins of interest.

Growing investment in the pharmaceutical and biotechnological fields, growing need to identify new ligands has led to the adoption of Protein Purification & Isolation across the forecast period. For Instance: As per the IBEF, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been allocated Rs. 73,932 crore (US$ 10.35 billion) and the Department of Health Research has been allocated Rs. 2,663 crore (US$ 365.68 billion). The government allocated Rs. 37,130 crore (US$ 5.10 billion) to the ‘National Health Mission’. PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana was allocated Rs. 64,180 crore (US$ 8.80 billion) over six years. The Ministry of AYUSH was allocated Rs. 2,970 crore (US$ 407.84 million), up from Rs. 2,122 crore (US$ 291.39 million). Also, with the untapped emerging markets, the adoption & demand for Protein Purification & Isolation is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, expensive tools and instruments impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Protein Purification & Isolation Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of a large number of protein purification market players, developed research and development infrastructure, and technological advancements in the proteomics field. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increased funding from both public and private research organizations for protein research, growing research in the field of structure-based drug design, and technological advancements such as single-use technologies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Protein Purification & Isolation Market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Roche Applied Science

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck Millipore

QIAGEN N.V.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Promega Corporation

Purolite Corporation

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Instruments

Consumables

By Application:

Drug Screening

Protein-protein Interaction Studies

Biomarker Discovery

Target Identification

Protein Therapeutics

Disease Diagnostics and Monitoring

By End-Use:

Academic Medical Institutes

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Protein Purification & Isolation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

