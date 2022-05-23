Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market [IMPACT COVID-19] Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report 2022-2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market is valued at approximately USD 24.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.4 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Omics-Based Clinical Trials are used for the clinical analysis of patients related to genomics, metabolomics epigenomics, proteomics etc. The growing incidences of chronic diseases have led to the adoption of Omics-Based Clinical Trials across the forecast period. For Instance: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2021, the number of cases and deaths by chronic diseases is increasing rapidly.

The diabetic cases with illness have affected 285 million people which is equivalent to about 6.4 % of the total adult population globally. Increasing investment by pharmaceutical companies pushes the market growth of omics-based clinical trials. Also, with the increasing demand for omics approaches for clinical trials, the adoption & demand for Omics-Based Clinical Trials is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, higher costs of clinical trials impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The geographical regions considered for the global Omics-Based Clinical Trials market analysis include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of huge market share due to the increasing cases of chronic disorders, presence of key players and growing investment towards the advancement of healthcare. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also estimated to attain a maximum growth rate during 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing R&D in clinical trials and increasing government expenditure towards the healthcare sector would create beneficial growth forecasts for the Omics-Based Clinical Trials market across Asia-Pacific region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

Major market players included in this report are:

Parexel International Corporation

Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD)

Charles River Laboratory

ICON plc

SGS SA

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer Inc.

Covance Inc.

Novo Nordisk

Rebus Bio

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Phase:

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

By Study Design:

Interventional Studies

Observational Studies

Expanded Access Studies

By Indication:

Oncology

Cardiology

Respiratory Diseases

Skin Diseases

CNS Diseases

Immunology

Genetic Diseases (includes the rare diseases)

Others (includes ophthalmic, ear diseases, etc)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019,2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

