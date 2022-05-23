Global Droppers Market [SHARE] 2022 Provides Veritable Information On Size, Growth Trends and Growth Forecast till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Global Droppers Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Droppers Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Dropper refers to tiny glass or plastic tube along with a hollow rubber portion on the top through which one can draw and drop liquid in small quantities. Growing cosmetics industry and rising adoption of droppers in pharmaceuticals sector are key drivers for the growth of Droppers market. For instance, according to global database management company Statista- as of 2021, the revenue of the global cosmetics markets was estimated at USD 80.74 billion and the revenue is projected to generate USD 177 billion in 2025.

As of 2020, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for approximately 43 percent of the global market. Furthermore, in March 2019, UK packaging supplier, Neville and More, has launched new Dropper Pipette that benefits the combination of both Child Resistance and Tamper Evidence. Moreover, in April 2021, Aptar Beauty & Home launched its new dropper solution called Star Drop. This new solution comes with smart valve technology, which facilitates precise dose at each use. Also, with the increasing usage of droppers in laboratories and rising healthcare sector in emerging markets, the adoption & demand for Droppers is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, rising safety concern over use of plastic and disruption in supply chain due to covid 19 pandemic impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2030.

The key regions considered for the global Droppers market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of leading market players and growing pharmaceuticals sector in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2030. Factors such as growing healthcare sector in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Droppers market across Asia-Pacific region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

Major market player included in this report are:

Gerresheimer AG.,

U D Pharma Rubber Products,

Parekhplast India Limited.

Stolzle Glass Group

PGP Glass Private Limited.,

Virospack, Pvt Ltd.

Neville & more, Pvt Ltd.

Guangzhou Jiaxing Glass Products Co., Ltd

SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc.,

USHA POLY CRAFTS (P) LTD.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

plastics,

polyethylene,

polypropylene,

rubber,

glass

other

By Dropper Size:

less than 12 mm,

12 mm – 15 mm,

15 mm – 18 mm,

18 mm – 21 mm

more than 21 mm

By Product:

child resistant closure (CRC) droppers

non-CRC droppers

By Capacity:

up to 2 ml,

2 ml – 6 ml,

6 ml – 10 ml

above 10 ml

By End Use Industries:

pharmaceuticals,

medical,

consumer healthcare,

cosmetics & personal care,

home care,

food & beverage

others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

