Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market [RESEARCH STUDY] 2022 Size, Share, Key Facts and Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market is valued at approximately USD 60.28 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Nasal drug delivery technology is a method of administering the drug directly into the nasal route. It offers direct contact to the systemic circulation. The growing awareness regarding the availability of nasal drug delivery and increasing patient inclination for nasal drug delivery owing to its easy administration & better efficacy is attributed to the market growth.
Additionally, rising inclination towards self-administration practices, continuous product developments, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the increasing number of FDA approvals are the further factors that are propelling the market demand across the globe. For instance, Aptar Pharma- a leading provider of drug delivery systems declares the FDA approval in March 2019 of its Bidose nasal spray device for a breakthrough therapy in the field of depression. However, complications associated with the overuse of nasal sprays impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, increasing focus on alternative routes such as nasal drug delivery is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising consumer awareness regarding the availability of nasal products, and the increasing prevalence of disease associated with nasal problems. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as accessibility to the competent treatment methods, as well as the rising presence of chief companies such as Cipla Inc and AptarGroup, Inc., would create lucrative growth prospects for the Nasal Drug Delivery Technology market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
GlaxoSmithKline PLC
AstraZeneca PLC
Pfizer, Inc.
OptiNose, Inc.
Becton
Dickinson and Company
Promius Pharma, LLC
Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
B.F. Ascher & Company, Inc.
3M Company
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Dosage Form offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Dosage Form:
Sprays
Drops & Liquids
Powders
Gels
By Container:
Pressurized Containers
Non-pressurized Containers
By System:
Multi-dose Systems
Bi-dose Systems
Unit-dose Systems
By Therapeutic Application:
Allergic And Non-Allergic Rhinitis
Nose Congestion
Vaccination
Other Therapeutic Applications
By End-User:
Home Care Settings
Hospitals
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
Factors Influencing
The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.
What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?
- Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.
- The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.
- The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.
- Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?
- The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.
- It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players
- A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and
- the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.
- The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.
- The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.
