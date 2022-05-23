Clinical Trial Management System Market [RESEARCH STUDY] 2022 Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Clinical Trial Management System Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Clinical Trial Management System Market is valued at approximately USD 801 million (0.801 billion) in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.7% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
The Clinical Trial Management System is a software system that is used to maintain and manage the planning, executing, and reporting functions as well as handle members’ contact information and tracking deadlines. This system is gaining huge traction among the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry to manage clinical trials during clinical research.
The primary factors such as the rising number of clinical trials, growing government fundings, and grants to support clinical trials, coupled with increasing research partnerships between pharma-biopharma companies and CROs have led to the adoption of Clinical Trial Management System across the forecast period. For instance, in December 2020, ERT-a a leading global data and technology company declared the launch of Data Insights- the company’s novel Trial Oversight solution that offers a more precise and rapid discovery of variabilities in endpoint data collection and management. Thereby, the growing availability of advanced CTMS solutions will further stimulate market growth across the globe. However, the lack of skilled professionals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, high integration with Platform-as-a-service (PaaS) and mobile computing is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the Global Clinical Trial Management System Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the escalating demand for drug development, presence of leading pharmaceutical companies and CROs, and rising number of drug development activities. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the presence of large patient pool, increasing number of government fundings to support clinical trials, as well as low operating costs for conducting clinical trials would create lucrative growth prospects for the Clinical Trial Management System Market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Bio-Optronics
Oracle Corporation
Advarra Technology Solutions
Parexel International
MasterControl
Crucial Data Solutions
DataStat
RealTime Software Solutions LLC
Medidata Solutions
DZS Clinical Services
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Deployment
Enterprise-wide CTMS
On-Site CTMS
By Delivery
Web-based (On-demand)
Licensed Enterprise (On-premises)
Cloud-based (SaaS)
By Product & Service
Software
Services
By End-User
Large Pharma-biotech Companies
CROs
Medical Device Manufacturers
Small & Mid-sized Pharma-biotech Companies
Other End-Users
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Clinical Trial Management System Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
Factors Influencing
The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.
What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?
- Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.
- The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.
- The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.
- Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?
- The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.
- It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players
- A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and
- the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.
- The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.
- The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.
