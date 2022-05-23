Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 66,247 local COVID cases on Monday (May 23), a 16% decrease from the previous day.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 36 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 1,386,640. The 40 deaths brought the country's total COVID death toll to 1,436.

Local cases

The local cases include 31,588 males, 34,625 females, and 34 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. With 15,708, New Taipei City reported the most cases, followed by 8,636 in Taoyuan City, 7,286 in Kaohsiung City, 7,185 in Taipei City, 7,140 in Taichung City, 4,501 in Tainan City, 1,979 in Changhua County, 1,973 in Pingtung County, 1,927 in Hsinchu County, 1,478 in Keelung City, 1,473 Yilan County, 1,300 in Hsinchu City, 1,130 in Miaoli County, 1,033 Hualien County, 906 in Yunlin County, 843 in Nantou County, 568 in Chiayi County, 549 in Taitung County, 317 in Chiayi City, 159 in Penghu County, 119 in Kinmen County, and 37 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 40 deaths announced on Monday include 30 males and 10 females ranging in age from under five to their 90s, all of whom were classified as severe cases. Thirty-seven had a history of chronic disease and 15 were not vaccinated. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from April 12 to May 21 and dates of death from May 6-20.

Imported cases

The 36 imported cases include 20 males and 16 females ranging in age from their teens to their 70s. They arrived between May 20-22, and their countries of origin are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 10,351,305 COVID tests, with 8,960,960 coming back negative. Of the 1,386,640 confirmed cases, 12,559 were imported, 1,374,027 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 1,436 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of the 1,421 deaths from local infections, 645 were in New Taipei City; 451 in Taipei City; 73 in Keelung City; 42 in Taoyuan City; 38 in Taichung County; 31 in Changhua County; 24 in Kaohsiung City; 22 in Hualien County; 17 in Hsinchu County; 16 in Pingtung County; 12 Taitung County, 10 in Tainan City; nine in Yilan County; eight in Yunlin County; six each in Chiayi County, Miaoli County, and Nantou County; two each in Chiayi City and Kinmen County; and one in Hsinchu City. The 15 other deaths were imported cases.