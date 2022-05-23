Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Beijing extends work-from-home order as COVID-19 cases rise

By Associated Press
2022/05/23 11:46
People line up for COVID testing outside a shopping mall on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A medical worker in protective gear collects a sample from a worker at a COVID testing site setup outside a shopping mall on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in ...
People browsing their smartphones as they wait in line for COVID testing outside a shopping mall on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy W...
A worker in protective gear carries a bag of COVID test samples at a testing site on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

People line up for COVID testing outside a shopping mall on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A medical worker in protective gear collects a sample from a worker at a COVID testing site setup outside a shopping mall on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in ...

People browsing their smartphones as they wait in line for COVID testing outside a shopping mall on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy W...

A worker in protective gear carries a bag of COVID test samples at a testing site on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing extended orders for workers and students to stay home and ordered additional mass testing Monday as cases of COVID-19 again rose in the city.

Numerous residential compounds in the Chinese capital have restricted movement in and out, although conditions remain far less severe than in Shanghai, where millions of citizens have been under varying degrees of lockdown for two months.

Beijing on Monday reported an uptick in cases to 99, rising from a previous daily average of around 50.

In total, China reported 802 new cases Monday, marking a steady decline interrupted only by small-scale localized outbreaks. Despite that, the government has hewed to strict quarantine, lockdown and testing measures under its “zero-COVID” approach, even while the outside world is opening up.

Updated : 2022-05-23 13:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
Photo of the Day: Taiwan Pizza Hut's Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza
Photo of the Day: Taiwan Pizza Hut's Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
KMT's Taoyuan pick shocks, provokes intense backlash across Taiwan
KMT's Taoyuan pick shocks, provokes intense backlash across Taiwan
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist