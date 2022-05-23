Global Blockchain AI Market [CAGR 27.2%] To Grow Extensively at Unstoppable Rate  

Global blockchain artificial intelligence (AI) market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Global blockchain artificial intelligence (AI) market by region.

Global blockchain artificial intelligence (AI) market will reach $2,905.2 million by 2030, growing by 27.2% annually over 2020-2030 driven by the rising development of AI-based blockchain technologies, advancement of cryptocurrency, and growing investments in blockchain AI projects.

Highlighted with 84 tables and 101 figures, this 184-page report Global Blockchain AI Market 2020-2030 by Component (Platform & Tools, Services), Technology (ML, NLP, Computer Vision), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-Premises), Application (Logistics, Asset Tracking, BPO, Data Security, Data Sharing, Payment, Smart Contracts), Industry Vertical, Organization Size, and Region:

Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global blockchain AI market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Global blockchain artificial intelligence (AI) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Technology, Deployment, Application, Industry Vertical, Organization Size, and Country.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Based on Component

Platform & Tools

Services

o Technology Advisory and Consulting

o Deployment and Integration

o Support and Maintenance

Based on Technology,

Machine Learning (ML)

o Deep Learning

o Generative Adversarial Networks

o Reinforcement Learning

o Supervised Learning

o Unsupervised Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Computer Vision

Other Technologies

Based on Deployment

Cloud-based Deployment

On-Premises Deployment

Based on Application

Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Asset Tracking and Management

Business Process Optimization (BPO)

Data Security

Data Sharing/Communication

Payment and Settlement

Smart Contracts

Other Applications

Based on Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

Automotive & Transportation

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Telecommunications & IT

Energy & Utilities

Government

Retail & E-commerce

Other Verticals

Based on Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Technology, Deployment, and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players

AI-Blockchain

AlphaNetworks

Bext Holdings Inc.

Blackbird.AI

BurstIQ, LLC

CoinGenius

Core Scientific, Inc.

Cyware Labs Inc.

Fetch.AI

Figure Technologies

Gainfy

NetObjex, Inc.

Neurochain Tech

Stowk Inc

Verisart, Inc.

WealthBlock.AI, LLC

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyses the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

