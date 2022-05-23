Asia Pacific Health Insurance Market [NEWS] 2022 Emerging Technology Research Report by Key Players   

Asia Pacific health insurance market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Asia Pacific health insurance market by region.

Asia Pacific health insurance market will grow by 8.1% annually with a total addressable market cap of $7,485.3 billion over 2021-2030 owing to the increasing costs of healthcare services, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, and the rapid rise of healthcare expenditure on account of government supports.

Highlighted with 38 tables and 64 figures, this 120-page report Asia Pacific Health Insurance Market 2020-2030 by Coverage Type (Medical, Disease, Income), Level of Coverage (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum), Plan Period (Lifetime, Term), Network (PPOs, HMOs, POS, EPO), Provider (Public, Private), Buyer (Individuals, Corporates), Demographics (Minors, Adults, Senior Citizens), Distribution Channel (Agent & Brokers, Direct, E-commerce), and Country:

Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific health insurance market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (The year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific health insurance market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Coverage Type, Level of Coverage, Plan Period, Network, Provider, Buyer, Demographics, Distribution Channel, and Country.

Based on Coverage Type

Medical Insurance

Diseases Insurance

Income Protection Insurance

Other Insurance Types

Based on Level of Coverage

Bronze Plan

Silver Plan

Gold Plan

Platinum Plan

Based on Plan Period

Lifetime Insurance

Term Insurance

Based on Network

Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs)

Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs)

Point of Services (POS)

Exclusive Provider Organization (EPO)

Other Networks

Based on Provider

Private Providers

Public Providers

Standalone Health Insurers

Based on Buyer,

Individuals

Corporates

Other Buyers

Based on Demographics

Minors

Adults

Senior Citizens

Based on Distribution Channel,

Insurance Agent & Brokers

Direct Marketing

E-commerce

Other Distribution Channels

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Coverage Type, Plan Period, Provider, and Demographics over the forecast years is also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players

AIA Group Limited

Allianz Group

Anthem Inc.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

China Life Insurance Company Limited

CVS Health Corporation (Aetna Inc.)

Munich Re Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Ltd.

Prudential plc

State Farm Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated

Zurich Insurance Group

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

