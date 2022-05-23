Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Lewis helps Rapids beat Sounders to keep home streak alive

By Associated Press
2022/05/23 10:53
Lewis helps Rapids beat Sounders to keep home streak alive

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Jonathan Lewis scored a goal five minutes into the second half and the Colorado Rapids upped their home unbeaten streak to 24 with a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

With the win, the Rapids (5-5-3) matched the current run of Nashville SC for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake is second at 29.

It was the 50th MLS win for Rapids head coach Robin Fraser.

The Sounders (4-6-1) had won two straight coming in but have now lost five on the road this season.

The Rapids outshot the Sounders 10-5 with a 3-1 advantage in shots on goal.

William Yarbrough saved the only shot he faced for the Rapids. Stefan Frei saved two of the three shots he faced for the Sounders.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-23 12:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
Photo of the Day: Taiwan Pizza Hut's Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza
Photo of the Day: Taiwan Pizza Hut's Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza
KMT's Taoyuan pick shocks, provokes intense backlash across Taiwan
KMT's Taoyuan pick shocks, provokes intense backlash across Taiwan
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 84,587 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 84,587 local COVID cases