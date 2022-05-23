Alexa
7 dead, 120 others rescued in Philippine ferry fire

By Associated Press
2022/05/23 10:13
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A ferry carrying more than 130 people caught fire Monday while approaching a northeastern Philippine province, killing at least seven people while most passengers and crewmembers were rescued, the coast guard said.

At least four people remained missing after fire engulfed the M/V Mercraft 2 while it was approaching a seaport in Real town in Quezon province from Polillio island.

Many of the 134 passengers and crew were forced to jump into the water, coast guard officials said.

The survivors were rescued by vessels in the area, they said.

The fire apparently started from the engine room, the officials said. The wreckage has been towed to shore in Real.

Pictures released by the coast guard showed fire engulfing the ferry and dark smoke billowing from it. Injured survivors on stretchers were taken to waiting ambulance vans while a rescuer tries to revive an unconscious survivor by pressing on his chest.

Updated : 2022-05-23 12:09 GMT+08:00

