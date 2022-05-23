Alexa
Ferreira propels Dynamo to 3-0 victory over Galaxy

By Associated Press
2022/05/23
CORRECTS PLAYERS TO HOUSTON'S DARWIN CEREN AND LOS ANGELES' MARKY DELGADO (8) NOT LOS ANGELES' JALEN NEAL AND HOUSTON'S MEMO RODRIQUEZ - Houston Dynam...

Houston Dynamo defender Adam Lundqvist, left, and Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Samuel Grandsir (11) head the ball during the first half of an MLS soc...

Los Angeles Galaxy forward Raheem Edwards (44) controls the ball against Houston Dynamo forward Corey Baird (11) during the first half of an MLS socce...

Houston Dynamo midfielder Memo Rodríguez (8) defends against Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Efrain Alvarez (26) during the first half of an MLS soccer ...

Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Efrain Alvarez (26) shoots during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Houston Dynamo in Carson, Sunday, Ma...

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Sebastián Ferreira notched a goal and two assists and Steve Clark turned away all nine shots he faced as the Houston Dynamo cruised to a 3-0 victory over the LA Galaxy on Sunday.

Ferreira staked the Dynamo (5-5-3) to an early lead with a goal in the 11th minute. Ferreira notched assists in the second half on goals by Tyler Pasher in the 58th minute and Thorleifur Úlfarsson in the 62nd.

The Galaxy (6-5-2) outshot the Dynamo 16-13 and had a 9-8 edge in shots on goal.

Jonathan Bond saved five of the eight shots he faced for the Galaxy.

Updated : 2022-05-23 12:09 GMT+08:00

