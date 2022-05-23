Alexa
Taiwan deputy health minister holds talks with Lithuania counterpart at 75th WHA

Ministers discussed potential future health cooperation

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/23 11:14
(Lithuania Ministry of Health photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Lee Li-fen (李麗芬) has held talks with his Lithuanian counterpart, Arunas Dulkys, at the 75th World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Lithuanian Ministry of Health confirmed the meeting in a Twitter post, saying the two discussed potential future cooperation in health and agreed that the goal of this collaboration is to establish a healthy and friendly society.

Lee, who is leading a delegation of health officials, has arrived in Geneva, Switzerland, to hold meetings with other nations on the sidelines of the 75th World Health Assembly (WHA). She said she would try her best to hold bilateral talks with friendly nations.

Thirteen of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies have submitted a supplementary proposal to the World Health Organization, calling for the invitation of Taiwan in the WHA. The proposal will be reviewed behind closed doors and a final decision will be announced during the plenary session, CNA reported.
Taiwan
Lithuania
WHO
WHA
Lee Li-fen
Arunas Dulkys

Updated : 2022-05-23 12:43 GMT+08:00

