Lod, Taylor spark Minnesota United to 2-1 win over Dallas

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Robin Lod and DJ Taylor each scored a goal and Minnesota United held off FC Dallas 2-1 on Sunday.

Lod scored in the 28th minute to give Minnesota United (5-5-3) the lead and Taylor found the net in the 55th minute to make to 2-0.

Off-season acquisition Paul Arriola quickly answered with his fifth goal of the season for Dallas (6-3-4), scoring in the 59th minute to cut the deficit in half.

Lod tops Minnesota's all-time goals list with 22 and has scored a goal in three straight matches.

Dallas outshot Minnesota 13-4 but had just two shots on goal.

Dayne St. Clair saved one of the two shots he faced for United. Maarten Paes saved two of the four shots he faced for Dallas.

