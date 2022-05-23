Alexa
Yueill's goal helps Earthquakes net 1-1 tie with Sporting KC

By Associated Press
2022/05/23 09:54
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jackson Yueill scored one minute into the second half to help the San Jose Earthquakes earn a 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.

Jamiro Monteiro got an assist on the equalizer for San Jose (3-5-5).

Johnny Russell scored in the 45th minute to give Sporting KC (3-7-4) the lead at halftime. Sporting KC picked up just its second point away from home this season.

The Earthquakes outshot Sporting KC 18-5 with a 5-2 edge in shots on goal.

JT Marcinkowski saved one of the two shots he faced for the Earthquakes. Tim Melia made four saves for Sporting KC.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-23 11:12 GMT+08:00

