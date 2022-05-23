As it strengthens its regional focus, VP Bank announces key appointments in Asia with Johnny Heng as Head of Singapore Branch and Kenneth Chan as Head of In-termediaries Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 23 May 2022 - VP Bank Ltd today announces several appointments within its Asia organisation. These appointments further affirm the Bank's dedication to Strategy 2026, enhancing its competitive edge to seize opportunities in the Asia region.



VP Bank Ltd Singapore Branch

New appointments



1. Johnny Heng joins as the Head of Singapore Branch, effective 1 June 2022 (subject to regulatory approval), reporting to CEO Asia, Pamela Hsu Phua. Having worked more than 25 years in the financial services industry, he has extensive international investment and management experience spanning London, New York and Singapore. In line with Strategy 2026, Johnny will be responsible for developing and scaling the Bank's operations and activities in Singapore. Prior to joining VP Bank, Johnny worked for Equities First Holdings, Nomura Singapore, Coutts & Co. and Credit Suisse Private Bank. Johnny also held senior investment roles in a sovereign wealth fund and a single family office, helming the investment teams through numerous market cycles like the "dot.com" bubble and the last global financial crisis. In recognition for his active community work and contributions to the non-profit sector, he was awarded the Public Service Medal by the President of Singapore in 2019. An economist by training, he also holds a Juris Doctor degree from Singapore University of Social Sciences.



2. Veronica Ong joins as Regional Lead, Marketing and Communications Asia, effective 17 May 2022, reporting to Chief of Staff Asia, Heline Lam. A marcom professional with more than 20 years of experience, Veronica is responsible for driving the Bank's marketing and communication activities in Asia to support business growth in this region. She was previously Head of Marketing, Southeast Asia for Credit Suisse AG, and worked for organisations such as Coutts & Co Bank Ltd and the Monetary Authority of Singapore. She graduated from National University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Business Administration.



VP Wealth Management (Hong Kong) Ltd

New appointments



3. Kenneth Chan joins as the Head of Intermediaries Hong Kong, effective 1 June 2022. With over 30 years of financial services experience, he will report to Reto Marx, Head of Hong Kong, and help in the development and implementation of VP Bank's growth strategy in the Greater China region. Prior to joining our Hong Kong office, Kenneth worked for EFG Bank AG, UBS AG, Pictet & Cie (Europe), Standard Charted Private Bank and DBS Hong Kong. He graduated from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Arts in Commerce & Economics and is a Financial Risk Manager (FRM).



4. Alice Chan joins as a Relationship Manager, effective 1 June 2022. With extensive experience in relationship management, she will report to Kenneth Chan. Joining from EFG Bank AG, she has previously worked for UBS AG Hong Kong, Standard Chartered Ltd, DBS Bank and ICBC.



5. Karen Ho joins as a Relationship Manager, effective 27 June 2022. With close to 20 years of banking experience, she joins from EFG Bank AG and will report to Kenneth Chan. Prior to joining EFG Bank AG, Karen held various banking positions at UBS AG, HSBC, Citibank, and AIA.



"With the Asia region as one of the main growth engines for VP Bank, we continue to emphasise on expanding and improving our investment platform and infrastructure for our clients," highlighted Pamela Hsu Phua, CEO Asia of VP Bank.





About VP Bank Group

VP Bank Ltd was established in 1956 and, with around 1,000 employees, is one of the largest banks in Liechtenstein. VP Bank has an international presence, with offices in Vaduz, Zurich, Luxembourg, Singapore, Hong Kong and Road Town (British Virgin Islands). Its core competencies include the development of customised financial solutions for intermediaries and private persons, as well as access to private market investments via a curated ecosystem. In addition, the Group has an international fund competence centre. As of 31 December 2021, client assets under management of VP Bank Group amounted to CHF 51.3 billion. VP Bank is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has an "A" rating from Standard & Poor's.



About VP Bank Ltd Singapore Branch



VP Bank Ltd Singapore Branch is a boutique private bank with a client-centric business philosophy. With a presence in Singapore since 2008, it is the Asian branch of the Liechtenstein-based VP Bank Group.



VP Bank Ltd Singapore Branch provides specialised wealth management solutions and family office services for high-net-worth clients and professional asset managers and is dedicated to the protection and growth of clients' wealth. The bank offers a holistic suite of services in wealth management. Apart from private wealth management, VP Bank Ltd Singapore Branch provides comprehensive services for asset managers and other financial intermediaries. The service offering comprises a trading platform, banking services - including e-banking and mobile banking - and operational support. Partnership arrangements with professionals include tailor-made investment advisory, discretionary management solutions, and custodian services.



VP Bank was awarded Best External Asset Manager Service Provider and Best Private Banking Regional Partnership at Greater China WealthBriefingAsia Awards for Excellence 2020 and Best Asia EAM Service Desk at Citywire Asia EAM Desk Awards 2020. In 2021, VP Bank was named Best Private Bank – Intermediary Services by Asian Private Banker.



#VPBank

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.