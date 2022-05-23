Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US snubs Taiwan from Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

White House ignores letters from over 50 senators, 200 congressmen calling for Taiwan's inclusion in IPEF

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/23 10:09
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Andr...

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Andr...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The White House on Sunday (May 22) announced that Taiwan is not on the list of countries that will be invited to join the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), despite letters by over 50 senators and 200 congressmen calling on the Biden administration to include Taiwan.

While aboard Air Force en route to Tokyo, Japan from South Korea that day, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan fielded questions from reporters on a wide range of topics. When asked whether Taiwan would be included in the IPEF given its importance to the global supply chain, Sullivan initially dodged the question by saying that the list of countries invited would be unveiled on Monday (May 23).

When further pressed on whether Taiwan was invited, Sullivan said "Taiwan won't be part of the launch." Responding to a request to clarify his statement, Sullivan said, "It will not be part of the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework."

He then emphasized that U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai met with her Taiwanese counterpart Minister without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) a few days ago. Sullivan stressed that the U.S. is seeking to "deepen our economic partnership with Taiwan" in issues related to high technology as semiconductors and supply chains.

The advisor stated that discussions on these issues are being conducted on a bilateral basis "in the first instance" while it coordinates with a "range of other countries through the framework."

The White House's exclusion of Taiwan from the framework comes despite a letter sent to the Biden administration on March 30 by 200 members of the U.S. House of Representatives calling for Taiwan's inclusion in the IPEF. This was followed by a similar letter delivered to Biden and signed by 52 senators on May 18.
Indo-Pacific Economic Framework
IPEF
Biden administration
US-Taiwan relations
US Taiwan trade
Jake Sullivan
White House

RELATED ARTICLES

US President Biden, South Korea’s Yoon underline essential role of Taiwan Strait peace
US President Biden, South Korea’s Yoon underline essential role of Taiwan Strait peace
2022/05/21 19:30
Taiwan legislators ask AIT to support IPEF bid
Taiwan legislators ask AIT to support IPEF bid
2022/05/20 13:55
Taiwan discusses IPEF membership with US through direct channels
Taiwan discusses IPEF membership with US through direct channels
2022/05/19 18:03
Taiwan eager to join Biden's Indo-Pacific Economic Framework
Taiwan eager to join Biden's Indo-Pacific Economic Framework
2022/05/19 17:15
Over 50 US senators urge Biden to include Taiwan in Indo-Pacific Economic Framework
Over 50 US senators urge Biden to include Taiwan in Indo-Pacific Economic Framework
2022/05/19 11:06

Updated : 2022-05-23 10:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Photo of the Day: Taiwan Pizza Hut's Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza
Photo of the Day: Taiwan Pizza Hut's Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza
KMT's Taoyuan pick shocks, provokes intense backlash across Taiwan
KMT's Taoyuan pick shocks, provokes intense backlash across Taiwan
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 84,587 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 84,587 local COVID cases