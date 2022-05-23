Alexa
G7 health ministers back Taiwan's participation in WHA

Ministers say global community should 'benefit from all partners'

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/23 09:56
WHA session. (WHO photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The health ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) recently reiterated their support for Taiwan's participation in the World Health Organization (WHO), arguing that the international community should benefit from all partners.

The G7 health ministers mentioned in a joint communique on May 20 that it is important to make sure inclusive processes exist in international organizations. “The international community should be able to benefit from the experience of all partners,” the ministers said.

On May 14, G7 foreign ministers released a joint communique also backing Taiwan’s “meaningful participation” in the World Health Assembly (WHA) and WHO meetings. The G7 includes the U.S, Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, and Japan.

Taiwan’s Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Lee Li-fen (李麗芬), who is leading a delegation of health officials, has already arrived in Geneva, Switzerland, to hold meetings with other nations on the sidelines of the 75th WHA.
