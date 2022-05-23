Alexa
PGA Championship Scores

By Associated Press
2022/05/23 08:23
Sunday At Southern Hills Country Club Tulsa, Okla. Purse: $12 million Yardage: 7,365; Par: 70 Final Round

(x-won on third playoff hole)

x-Justin Thomas, United States 67-67-74-67—275
Will Zalatoris, United States 66-65-73-71—275
Mito Pereira, Chile 68-64-69-75—276
Cameron Young, United States 71-67-67-71—276
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 68-69-67-73—277
Tommy Fleetwood, England 71-70-69-67—277
Chris Kirk, United States 68-70-71-68—277
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 65-71-74-68—278
Abraham Ancer, Mexico 67-69-70-73—279
Tom Hoge, United States 66-74-70-69—279
Seamus Power, Ireland 71-69-67-72—279
Brendan Steele, United States 70-72-69-68—279
Tyrrell Hatton, England 70-68-74-68—280
Lucas Herbert, Australia 68-73-68-71—280
Max Homa, United States 70-69-70-71—280
Davis Riley, United States 68-68-73-71—280
Justin Rose, England 71-70-71-68—280
Xander Schauffele, United States 68-73-69-70—280
Cameron Smith, Australia 68-70-73-69—280
Sam Burns, United States 71-67-71-72—281
Talor Gooch, United States 69-70-74-68—281
Webb Simpson, United States 69-75-65-72—281
Stewart Cink, United States 69-68-71-74—282
Rickie Fowler, United States 71-70-71-70—282
Lucas Glover, United States 75-69-68-70—282
Shane Lowry, Ireland 70-72-71-69—282
Kevin Na, United States 68-71-72-71—282
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 68-71-72-71—282
Aaron Wise, United States 69-72-71-70—282
Adri Arnaus, Spain 72-68-70-73—283
Tony Finau, United States 69-72-74-68—283
Bubba Watson, United States 72-63-73-75—283
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 72-67-74-70—283
Brian Harman, United States 74-70-71-69—284
Matt Kuchar, United States 67-71-73-73—284
Marc Leishman, Australia 72-71-73-68—284
Keith Mitchell, United States 72-72-72-68—284
Patrick Reed, United States 69-70-73-72—284
Jordan Spieth, United States 72-69-74-69—284
Gary Woodland, United States 70-68-71-75—284
Viktor Hovland, Norway 70-70-75-70—285
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 69-73-71-72—285
Luke List, United States 74-70-71-70—285
Troy Merritt, United States 73-70-72-70—285
Adam Schenk, United States 71-72-72-70—285
Kevin Streelman, United States 71-72-75-67—285
Cameron Tringale, United States 72-68-72-73—285
Keegan Bradley, United States 72-70-73-71—286
Laurie Canter, England 72-70-70-74—286
Cameron Davis, Australia 72-72-72-70—286
Denny McCarthy, United States 73-68-74-71—286
Jon Rahm, Spain 73-69-76-68—286
Harold Varner III, United States 71-71-72-72—286
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 70-70-70-77—287
Jason Day, Australia 71-72-72-73—288
Brooks Koepka, United States 75-67-72-74—288
Francesco Molinari, Italy 70-72-75-71—288
Collin Morikawa, United States 72-72-74-70—288
Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 74-70-69-75—288
Lanto Griffin, United States 72-69-75-73—289
Russell Henley, United States 70-73-70-76—289
Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 74-70-69-76—289
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 71-72-76-70—289
Jason Kokrak, United States 74-68-77-70—289
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 72-72-72-73—289
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 73-71-73-72—289
Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 71-73-73-72—289
Billy Horschel, United States 75-69-77-69—290
Kramer Hickok, United States 71-71-75-74—291
Beau Hossler, United States 69-71-78-73—291
Adam Hadwin, Canada 73-71-75-73—292
Justin Harding, South Africa 71-72-75-74—292
Shaun Norris, South Africa 71-72-74-75—292
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 69-73-77-73—292
Patton Kizzire, United States 69-75-78-73—295
Maverick McNealy, United States 73-71-78-73—295
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 70-71-80-76—297
Sepp Straka, Austria 71-72-79-76—298
Tiger Woods, United States 74-69-79-WD