Miami 2, New York Red Bulls 0

New York Red Bulls 0 0 — 0 Miami 1 1 — 2

First Half_1, Miami, Lassiter, 1 (Duke), 29th minute.

Second Half_2, Miami, Taylor, 1 (Ulloa), 88th.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Ryan Meara, Anthony Marcucci; Miami, Drake Callender, Clement Diop.

Yellow Cards_Gregore, Miami, 23rd; Vassilev, Miami, 54th; Long, New York Red Bulls, 59th; Nealis, New York Red Bulls, 81st; Nealis, New York Red Bulls, 90th+2.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Kevin Klinger, Jason White, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Joshua Encarnacion.

A_11,007.

___

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_Ryan Meara; Tom Edwards (Caden Clark, 86th), Aaron Long (Jason Pendant, 61st), Dylan Nealis, Sean Nealis; Frankie Amaya, Cristhian Casseres Jr., Omir Fernandez (Cameron Harper, 46th), Lewis Morgan, Dru Yearwood (Luquinhas, 61st); Patryk Klimala (Tom Barlow, 60th).

Miami_Drake Callender; Damion Lowe, Christopher McVey, Ryan Sailor, DeAndre Yedlin; Bryce Duke (Robert Thomas Taylor, 60th), Gregore, Jean Mota (Aime Mabika, 90th+1), Indiana Vassilev (Robbie Robinson, 60th); Leonardo Campana (Gonzalo Higuain, 74th), Ariel Lassiter (Victor Ulloa, 74th).