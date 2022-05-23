Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Araujo dos Santos, Johnson lead NYCFC past Chicago 1-0

By Associated Press
2022/05/23 08:08
Araujo dos Santos, Johnson lead NYCFC past Chicago 1-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Héber Araujo dos Santos scored on a penalty kick in the 28th minute and Sean Johnson made it stand up as New York City FC defeated the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Sunday.

NYCF (7-3-2) at least temporarily moved two points ahead of the Philadelphia Union for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union played at the Portland Timbers on Sunday night. NYCFC began the day in a four-way tie for second with Orlando, Montreal and the New York Red Bulls.

Johnson didn't have to make a save until the 90th minute when Jhon Duran got off the lone shot on goal for Chicago (2-6-5).

NYCFC outshot Chicago 15-10 and had five shots on goal.

Valentín Castellanos, the defending Golden Boot winner, did not play for NYCFC because of a card-accumulation suspension

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-23 09:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Photo of the Day: Taiwan Pizza Hut's Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza
Photo of the Day: Taiwan Pizza Hut's Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza
KMT's Taoyuan pick shocks, provokes intense backlash across Taiwan
KMT's Taoyuan pick shocks, provokes intense backlash across Taiwan
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 84,587 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 84,587 local COVID cases
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits