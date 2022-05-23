New York City FC 1, Chicago 0

Chicago 0 0 — 0 New York City FC 1 0 — 1

First Half_1, New York City FC, Heber, 2 (penalty kick), 23rd minute.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Chicago, Gabriel Slonina, Christopher Brady; New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Cody Mizell.

Yellow Cards_Acevedo, New York City FC, 47th; Sekulic, Chicago, 63rd; Martins, New York City FC, 89th; Parks, New York City FC, 90th+5.

Referee_Fotis Bazakos. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Lyes Arfa, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Greg Dopka.

Lineups

Chicago_Gabriel Slonina; Miguel Navarro, Wyatt Omsberg, Mauricio Pineda (Carlos Teran, 47th), Boris Sekulic; Jhon Jader Duran (Kacper Przybylko, 55th), Gaston Gimenez, Brian Gutierrez (Jairo Torres, 47th), Federico Navarro, Xherdan Shaqiri; Chris Mueller (Fabian Herbers, 76th).

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen (Chris Gloster, 67th), Alexander Callens, Thiago Martins; Nicolas Acevedo (Tayvon Gray, 66th), Alfredo Morales (Keaton Parks, 67th), Maxi Moralez, Santiago Rodriguez; Heber, Gabriel Pereira (Talles Magno, 44th), Thiago (Andres Jasson, 87th).