Rios' late goal lifts Charlotte over Vancouver 2-1

By Associated Press
2022/05/23 07:27
Vancouver Whitecaps striker Tosaint Ricketts scores against Charlotte FC in the second minute of the first half of an MLS soccer match in Charlotte, N...
Vancouver Whitecaps striker Tosaint Ricketts scores against Charlotte FC in the second minute of the first half of an MLS soccer match in Charlotte, N...
Charlotte FC defender Harrison Afful, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps defender Marcus Godinho battle for the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer mat...
Charlotte FC players embrace forward Daniel Ríos after he scored the winning goal in the 85th minute in the second half against the Vancouver Whitecap...
Vancouver Whitecaps striker Tosaint Ricketts, left, celebrates with teammate Sebastian Berhalter after scoring against Charlotte FC in the second minu...
Vancouver Whitecaps coach Vanni Sartini argues with the referee as his team plays against Charlotte FC in the second half of an MLS soccer match in Ch...
Charlotte FC defender Christian Makoun celebrates after teammate Daniel Rios scored the winning goal in the 85th minute in the second half against the...

Vancouver Whitecaps striker Tosaint Ricketts scores against Charlotte FC in the second minute of the first half of an MLS soccer match in Charlotte, N...

Vancouver Whitecaps striker Tosaint Ricketts scores against Charlotte FC in the second minute of the first half of an MLS soccer match in Charlotte, N...

Charlotte FC defender Harrison Afful, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps defender Marcus Godinho battle for the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer mat...

Charlotte FC players embrace forward Daniel Ríos after he scored the winning goal in the 85th minute in the second half against the Vancouver Whitecap...

Vancouver Whitecaps striker Tosaint Ricketts, left, celebrates with teammate Sebastian Berhalter after scoring against Charlotte FC in the second minu...

Vancouver Whitecaps coach Vanni Sartini argues with the referee as his team plays against Charlotte FC in the second half of an MLS soccer match in Ch...

Charlotte FC defender Christian Makoun celebrates after teammate Daniel Rios scored the winning goal in the 85th minute in the second half against the...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Daniel Rios scored on a tap-in in the 85th minute to send Charlotte FC to a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday.

Vancouver (3-7-2) grabbed a 1-0 lead just two minutes into the match when Tosaint Ricketts took advantage of a Christian Fuchs miscue in the box to find the back of the net.

Charlotte (5-7-1) answered in the 8th minute when Andre Shinyashiki snuck a header past Vancouver's Max Anchor, who was an emergency starter because of injuries. Cristian Ortiz had an assist on Rios' match-winner.

Charlotte outshot the Whitecaps 10-6 but Vancouver had a 4-3 edge in shots on goal.

Kristijan Kahlina made three saves for Charlotte.

Updated : 2022-05-23 09:06 GMT+08:00

