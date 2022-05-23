Alexa
Urshela, Twins overcome 6-run deficit, rally past Royals 7-6

By CODY FRIESEN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/23 06:20
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gio Urshela hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning to complete Minnesota's comeback from a six-run deficit, lifting the Twins over the Kansas City Royals 7-6 Sunday.

Down 6-0, the Twins scored five times in the eighth, capped by Kyle Garlick's two-run homer.

Jorge Polanco drew a leadoff walk from Josh Staumont (1-1) in the ninth, Max Kepler doubled and Gary Sanchez tied it with his second sacrifice fly in two innings. With two outs, Urshela singled for the lead.

Reliever Tyler Duffey (2-2) got the win and Jhoan Duran pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save.

Twins starter Bailey Ober tossed five innings and allowed one run and three hits with four strikeouts and a walk.

Brady Singer gave Kansas City seven innings for the second consecutive start, allowing no runs and four hits. He struck out three and walked three.

Royals relievers Taylor Clarke, Scott Barlow and Staumont squandered the 6-0 lead.

Carlos Santana hit a three-run double in a five-run sixth for the Royals. Andrew Benintendi had three hits and finished the series 7 for 11.

ROSTER MOVES

Twins: OF Trevor Larnach was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after missing 13 games with a right adductor strain.

Royals: Recalled Singer from Triple-A Omaha and reinstated RHP Ronald Bolanos. Kansas City optioned RHP Dylan Coleman and LHP Foster Griffin to Triple-A in the corresponding moves.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: RHP Cody Stashak (right shoulder impingement) was placed on the 15-day IL. LHP Danny Coulombe was sent to Double-A Wichita for a rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

Twins: Will continue a stretch of 15 straight AL Central matchups with a home contest with Detroit. Chris Archer (0-1, 4.10) will start for the Twins.

Royals: Zack Greinke (0-2, 3.48) will open a two-game series in Arizona for the Royals.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-23 07:36 GMT+08:00

