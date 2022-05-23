Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sun start fast, breeze to 92-70 victory over Fever

By Associated Press
2022/05/23 04:31
Sun start fast, breeze to 92-70 victory over Fever

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones scored 18 points each and the Connecticut Sun breezed to a 92-70 victory over the Indiana Fever on Sunday.

Thomas added six rebounds and six assists for Connecticut (4-1), which jumped out to a 26-15 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Courtney Williams scored 15 and Jonquel Jones pitched in with 13 points and nine boards.

Victoria Vivians topped Indiana (2-6) with 15 points, while Emily Engstler scored 11 with eight rebounds.

The Sun shot 51.5% overall and 46,2% from 3-point range (6 of 13).

The Fever shot 34.9% overall, made 3 of 17 from distance (17.6%) and fell to 1-4 at home.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-23 06:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
KMT's Taoyuan pick shocks, provokes intense backlash across Taiwan
KMT's Taoyuan pick shocks, provokes intense backlash across Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Taiwan Pizza Hut's Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza
Photo of the Day: Taiwan Pizza Hut's Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza
Taiwan reports 84,587 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 84,587 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate