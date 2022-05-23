Alexa
Fiji wins France 7s ending Ireland's surprise run to final

By Associated Press
2022/05/23 02:21
TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Fiji powered away in the second half to end Ireland's history-making run 29-17 in the France Sevens final on Sunday.

Ireland, playing its first final in the world series, pounced on two Fiji errors to lead 12-7.

Then right before halftime, Napolioni Bolaca broke and streaked away to tie the score, and Waisea Nacuqu's conversion gave Fiji a 14-12 lead at the break.

Fiji, in its 80th final, put away the errors and waltzed to a second win of the season, and successful defense of the France title it won in 2019 in Paris.

There were tries in quick succession by Josua Vakurunabili diving into the right corner, Elia Canakaivata from his own ball-jolting tackle, and Kaminieli Rasaku after a tap penalty and break by Manueli Maisamoa.

Ireland got a consolation by Jordan Conroy, his second try of the final.

Despite their final appearances, Fiji and Ireland aren't contending for the series title with two legs remaining in London next week and Los Angeles in August.

Argentina, out to Ireland in the quarterfinals, took over the series lead by two points from South Africa, which didn't make the quarters. Australia, out to France in the quarters, was third overall, eight points behind.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-23 04:33 GMT+08:00

