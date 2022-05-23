Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Salah, Son finish EPL tied as top scorers with 23 goals

By Associated Press
2022/05/23 01:56
Tottenham Hotspurs' Son Heung-min with the Premier League Golden boot award after their English Premier League soccer match against Norwich City at Ca...
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his goal during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton at Anfield stad...

Tottenham Hotspurs' Son Heung-min with the Premier League Golden boot award after their English Premier League soccer match against Norwich City at Ca...

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his goal during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton at Anfield stad...

LONDON (AP) — Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min finished the Premier League season tied as the top scorers on Sunday with 23 goals.

Salah has now captured the Golden Boot on three occasions — as the outright winner in the 2017-18 season and sharing the award twice, in 2018-19 and this season.

It is the first time Son has topped the scoring chart.

Both players scored on the final day. Salah netted Liverpool's second goal in the 3-1 win over Wolverhampton and Son had a double in Tottenham's 5-0 victory over Norwich.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-23 04:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
KMT's Taoyuan pick shocks, provokes intense backlash across Taiwan
KMT's Taoyuan pick shocks, provokes intense backlash across Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Taiwan Pizza Hut's Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza
Photo of the Day: Taiwan Pizza Hut's Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza
Taiwan reports 84,587 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 84,587 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Earthfest returning to Taiwan in July
Earthfest returning to Taiwan in July