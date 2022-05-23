English Summaries

Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli (27), Edward Nketiah (31), Cedric Soares (56), Gabriel Magalhaes (59), Martin Odegaard (82).
Everton: Donny Van De Beek (45).
Halftime: 2-1.
Brentford: Sergi Canos (78).
Leeds: Raphinha (56), Jack Harrison (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Brighton: Joel Veltman (50), Pascal Gross (80), Danny Welbeck (90).
West Ham: Michail Antonio (40).
Halftime: 0-1.
Burnley: Maxwel Cornet (69).
Newcastle: Callum Wilson (20, 60).
Halftime: 0-1.
Chelsea: Kai Havertz (11), Ross Barkley (90).
Watford: Dan Gosling (87).
Halftime: 1-0.
Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha (37).
Halftime: 1-0.
Leicester: James Maddison (49), Jamie Vardy (74), Ayoze Perez (81, 90).
Southampton: James Ward Prowse (79).
Halftime: 0-0.
Liverpool: Sadio Mane (24), Mohamed Salah (84), Andy Robertson (89).
Wolverhampton: Pedro Neto (3).
Halftime: 1-1.
Man City: Ilkay Gundogan (76, 81), Rodri (78).
Aston Villa: Matty Cash (37), Philippe Coutinho (69).
Halftime: 0-1.
Tottenham: Dejan Kulusevski (16, 64), Harry Kane (32), Heung Min Son (70, 75).
Halftime: 0-2.