Burnley's 6-season EPL stint ends with loss to Newcastle

By Associated Press
2022/05/23 01:22
Burnley's Wout Weghorst attempts a shot on goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Newcastle United at Turf Moor, Burnley, Engla...
Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy, left, and Burnley's Charlie Taylor battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at Turf Moor,...
Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin (left) and Burnley's Nathan Collins battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at Tur...
Newcastle United's Callum Wilson, left, celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match agains...
Newcastle United's Callum Wilson, right, scores their side's first goal of the game from a penalty during their English Premier League soccer match ag...
Newcastle United's Joelinton is removed from the pitch on a stretcher after picking up an injury during their English Premier League soccer match at T...

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley was relegated from the Premier League after six seasons Sunday with a 2-1 loss at home Newcastle that allowed rival Leeds to survive.

Burnley needed only to match Leeds' result against Brentford and for much of the second half, a draw would have been enough. Groans sounded around Burnley's Turf Moor home when news came through in added time that Leeds had scored its second goal in what finished a 2-1 win over Brentford.

Soon after, the final whistle sounded at Burnley, met with scattered applause as the relegated squad made its way off the field.

It brought an end to Burnley's hopes of surviving under interim manager Mike Jackson after he stepped in when longtime manager Sean Dyche was fired last month.

Callum Wilson scored both of Newcastle's goals in a winning end to a season best known for the controversial takeover by the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund in October. Wilson opened the scoring with a penalty in the 20th minute and scored again in the 60th before Maxwel Cornet responded for Burnley nine minutes later.

