Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Average US gasoline price jumps 33 cents to $4.71 per gallon

By Associated Press
2022/05/23 01:07
The prices are dispalyed above the various grades of gasoline available at a Conoco station Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubow...

The prices are dispalyed above the various grades of gasoline available at a Conoco station Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubow...

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 33 cents over the past two weeks to $4.71 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump comes amid higher crude oil costs and tight gasoline supplies.

The average price at the pump is $1.61 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.20 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.92 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel rose 9 cents over two weeks, to $5.66 a gallon.

Updated : 2022-05-23 03:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
KMT's Taoyuan pick shocks, provokes intense backlash across Taiwan
KMT's Taoyuan pick shocks, provokes intense backlash across Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Taiwan Pizza Hut's Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza
Photo of the Day: Taiwan Pizza Hut's Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza
Taiwan reports 84,587 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 84,587 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Earthfest returning to Taiwan in July
Earthfest returning to Taiwan in July