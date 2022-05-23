Alexa
American Pefok wins Swiss league scoring title with 22 goals

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/23 01:19
American forward Jordan Pefok won the Swiss league scoring title with 22 goals.

Pefok missed Young Boys' season finale Sunday against Grasshoppers and didn't play after May 7 because of an injury.

Assan Ceesay, a 28-year-old Gambian forward with Zürich, finished second with 20 goals after scoring in Sunday's final match against Lucerne.

Pefok, 25, was born in Washington, D.C., and raised in France. He played in 32 club matches this season and scored a career-best 27 goals in 44 club games this season.

Pefok made his U.S. debut on March 25, 2021, and has one goal in nine international appearances. He appeared in three World Cup qualifiers, including one start, but did not score.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-23 03:01 GMT+08:00

