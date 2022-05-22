Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/22 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 29 10 .744 _
Tampa Bay 24 16 .600
Toronto 22 18 .550
Boston 18 22 .450 11½
Baltimore 16 25 .390 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 24 16 .600 _
Chicago 19 20 .487
Cleveland 17 19 .472 5
Kansas City 14 25 .359
Detroit 13 26 .333 10½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 26 15 .634 _
Los Angeles 25 17 .595
Texas 18 21 .462 7
Seattle 17 24 .415 9
Oakland 17 25 .405

___

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Toronto 3, Cincinnati 1

Boston 6, Seattle 5

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 1

Houston 2, Texas 1

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 3

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Baltimore (Lyles 2-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 3-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-2), 7:45 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 2-3) at Houston (Garcia 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Arizona (Davies 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Updated : 2022-05-23 00:00 GMT+08:00

