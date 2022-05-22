AP PHOTOS: From Tom to Julia, star power is back at Cannes

FILE - Eva Longoria poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Final Cut' at the 75th international fi... FILE - Eva Longoria poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Final Cut' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 17, 2021. Star power has been out in force at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. After a 2021 edition muted by the pandemic, this year's French Riviera spectacular has again seen throngs of onlookers screaming out "Tom!" "Julia!" and "Viola!" The wattage on display on Cannes' red carpet has been brighter this year thanks the presence of stars like Tom Cruise, Julia Roberts, Viola Davis, Anne Hathaway, Idris Elba and others. But as the first half of the French Riviera spectacular has shown, stardom in Cannes is global. Just as much as cameras have focused on Hollywood stars, they've been trained on the likes of India's Aishwarya Rai and South Korea's Lee Jung-jae. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)