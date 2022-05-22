Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/22 22:10
WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 5 1 .833
Connecticut 3 1 .750 1
Atlanta 4 2 .667 1
Chicago 2 2 .500 2
Indiana 2 5 .286
New York 1 4 .200
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 6 1 .857
Dallas 4 2 .667
Seattle 3 3 .500
Phoenix 2 4 .333
Los Angeles 2 4 .333
Minnesota 1 6 .143 5

___

Saturday's Games

Las Vegas 100, Phoenix 80

Dallas 94, Minnesota 78

Sunday's Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.