NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA SAN DIEGO WAVE FC 3 1 0 9 7 2 ANGEL CITY FC 3 1 0 9 4 2 Houston 2 1 1 7 5 2 Orlando 2 1 1 7 5 6 Portland 1 1 2 5 4 3 Louisville 1 1 2 5 5 5 Washington 1 1 1 4 3 3 Chicago 1 1 0 3 3 3 Gotham FC 1 1 0 3 3 4 OL Reign 0 1 2 2 3 4 Kansas City 0 3 1 1 2 8 North Carolina 0 2 0 0 2 4

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, May 14

Kansas City 2, Orlando 2, tie

North Carolina at Gotham FC ppd.

Houston 1, Louisville 1, tie

Sunday, May 15

San Diego Wave FC 2, Chicago 1

Angel City FC 1, Washington 0

Wednesday, May 18

Orlando 2, North Carolina 1

Louisville 1, San Diego Wave FC 0

Washington 1, Portland 1, tie

Saturday, May 21

Houston 2, Portland 0

Angel City FC 1, Kansas City 0

Sunday, May 22

San Diego Wave FC at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Gotham FC, 5 p.m.

Washington at OL Reign, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25

Kansas City at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Friday, May 27

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 28

Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 29

San Diego Wave FC at OL Reign, 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Houston, 7 p.m.

Gotham FC at Angel City FC, 8 p.m.

Monday, May 30

Louisville at Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, June 1

Chicago at Washington, 7:30 p.m.