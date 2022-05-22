Alexa
NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/22 22:05
All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC 3 1 0 9 7 2
ANGEL CITY FC 3 1 0 9 4 2
Houston 2 1 1 7 5 2
Orlando 2 1 1 7 5 6
Portland 1 1 2 5 4 3
Louisville 1 1 2 5 5 5
Washington 1 1 1 4 3 3
Chicago 1 1 0 3 3 3
Gotham FC 1 1 0 3 3 4
OL Reign 0 1 2 2 3 4
Kansas City 0 3 1 1 2 8
North Carolina 0 2 0 0 2 4

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, May 14

Kansas City 2, Orlando 2, tie

North Carolina at Gotham FC ppd.

Houston 1, Louisville 1, tie

Sunday, May 15

San Diego Wave FC 2, Chicago 1

Angel City FC 1, Washington 0

Wednesday, May 18

Orlando 2, North Carolina 1

Louisville 1, San Diego Wave FC 0

Washington 1, Portland 1, tie

Saturday, May 21

Houston 2, Portland 0

Angel City FC 1, Kansas City 0

Sunday, May 22

San Diego Wave FC at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Gotham FC, 5 p.m.

Washington at OL Reign, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25

Kansas City at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Friday, May 27

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 28

Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 29

San Diego Wave FC at OL Reign, 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Houston, 7 p.m.

Gotham FC at Angel City FC, 8 p.m.

Monday, May 30

Louisville at Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, June 1

Chicago at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Updated : 2022-05-22 23:59 GMT+08:00

