Rice Protein Market Analysis By Covid-19 Impact on Top Players – AIDP, Axiom Foods, RiceBran Technologies

Top Key Players of Rice Protein Industry:

AIDP Inc.

Axiom Foods Inc.

RiceBran Technologies

Nutrition Resource Inc.

Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd.

Golden Grain Group Ltd.

Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Shafi Gluco Chem Pvt., Ltd.

Key Segment Covered in the Rice Protein Market Report:

Global rice protein market segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Rice protein isolates

Rice protein concentrates

Segmentation by application:

Food and beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Animal feed

Region 1: North America( US, Canada)

Region 2: Europe( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Region 3: Asia Pacific( China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Region 4: Latin America( Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Region 5: Middle East & Africa ( GCC, South Africa, Israel, Rest of MEA)

Forecast Period: 2023-2031

Actual Year: 2022

Historical Data Available for: 2015-2021

