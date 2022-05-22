Alexa
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying wins gold at Thailand Open

Tai last won a title at the BWF World Tour Finals in 2020

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/22 21:05
Tai Tzu-ying (right) and Chen Yufei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) won her first title of this season at the Thailand Open on Sunday (May 22) by getting even with Chen Yufei (陳雨菲) of China, who upset Tai at the women’s singles final at Tokyo Olympics in August of last year.

Tai last won a title at the BWF World Tour Finals in 2020.

With a purse of US$360,000 (NT$10.77 million), this year’s Thailand Open, which is a BWF World Tour Super 500 event, was held in Bangkok, Thailand.

Tai, the second-ranked player in the world, and Chen have competed against each other over the years, and their head-to-head record stands at 15-4 in Tai’s favor. However, in the previous four encounters, the Taiwanese badminton queen lost three times to Chen, including in the final at the Tokyo Olympics last year, CNA reported.

In Sunday’s Thailand Open final, both Tai and Chen were seeking their first wins of the season. Tai won the championship in three sets, 21-15, 17-21, and 21-12, after 65 minutes of competition.


(Facebook, BWF — Badminton World Federation video)
Tai Tzu-ying
Thailand Open
Chen Yufei

Updated : 2022-05-22 21:31 GMT+08:00

