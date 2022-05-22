Alexa
Taipei mayor tests positive with COVID rapid test

Ko said he is doing okay, and his work at the city government should not be affected

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/22 19:48
(Facebook, 柯文哲 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said on Sunday (May 22) that he tested positive with a COVID-19 rapid test after he exhibited the symptoms of coughing and sore throat.

After Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) fell prey to the virus earlier this month, Ko posted his positive rapid test result on Facebook on Sunday, saying that he took the rapid test of his own accord after he suffered from coughing and a sore throat. The mayor said he had taken a PCR test at Taipei City Hospital’s Renai Branch, and was currently awaiting the result.

Ko said he is doing okay, and his work at the city government should not be affected. However, he said he has to be careful not to infect his wife Peggy Chen (陳佩琪), a pediatrician at Taipei Municipal Hospital’s Women and Children Campus, because of the medical and disease prevention work she does there. Therefore, they will be careful, he said, adding that the public will not have to worry them.

City government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) said the mayor is currently isolated at home, waiting for the PCR test results, CNA reported.
