Sunday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €16,404,509 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles First Round

Grigor Dimitrov (18), Bulgaria, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-1, 6-1, 6-1.

Women's Singles

First Round

Sorana Cirstea (26), Romania, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 6-3, 6-3.

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, Colombia, def. Harmony Tan, France, 6-4, 6-3.