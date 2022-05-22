Alexa
Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan

The meteorologist called on public to watch out for severe weather from Tuesday to Saturday

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/22 16:21
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) on Saturday (May 21) warned of the possibility of “disastrous” rainfall in Taiwan, starting Tuesday (May 24) and continuing until Saturday (May 28), as the strength of a stationary front is expected to increase as it interacts with south-westerly winds.

According to Central Weather Bureau (CWB), moisture in Taiwan will begin to increase on Sunday as a rainfall system from South China begins to move eastward, with short rain showers expected in the north and along the eastern portion of the island, and cloudy skies in other parts of the country, CNA reported. Daytime high temperatures are forecast to be 23-27 degrees Celsius in the north and east and 28-31 degrees in central and southern regions.

Wu said the stationary front currently affecting Taiwan will move up and down Taiwan's coast from Sunday (May 22) to Saturday (May 28). On Sunday and Monday (May 23), localized showers are expected across the country, while heavier rains from thunderstorms in the afternoon are forecast for the central and southern parts of the country.

As the south-westerly winds begin to increase from Tuesday (May 24) to Saturday (May 28), the stationary front will gain strength, and the development of microscale and mesoscale convection systems will be more frequent as the plum rain season enters its active period. The meteorologist called on the public to watch out for severe weather during this period, which could include lightning strikes, strong winds, sudden downpours, and accumulated rainfall that could cause calamity.
Daniel Wu
severe weather
plum rain

