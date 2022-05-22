Taiwan health delegation arrives in Geneva for 75th WHA assembly

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s deputy minister of health and welfare, Lee Li-fen (李麗芬), who is leading a delegation of health officials, has arrived in Geneva, Switzerland to hold sideline meetings with other nations during the 75th World Health Assembly (WHA) on May 22.

Upon her arrival, Lee said she would try her best to hold bilateral talks with friendly nations. Within the delegation are four politicians, including Kuomintang Legislators Lee De-wei (李德維) and Chen Yu-chen (陳玉珍), Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀), and New Power Party Legislator Wang Wan-yu (王婉諭).

When asked what kind of strategy Taiwan should use to join the WHA, Lin said Taiwan uses various methods each year. For example, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has promoted WHA participation through its allies and like-minded nations.

During the pandemic, the world has become more aware of Taiwan's contributions to medical and public health, Lin said, adding that she believes there will be more countries who will understand Taiwan's special situation and agree it should join international organizations and work with the world.

Lin explained that the politicians make up an observation team that will note the achievements and current status of Taiwan’s diplomatic efforts to participate in the WHA. The team also represents the strength and voice of the Taiwanese, she said.

The people of Taiwan want to work together with the world to defend public health and carry out medical-related work, she added.